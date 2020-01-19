Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Residents of Sokoto State have organised a special prayer soliciting for the victory of the state governor, Aminu Waziri at the Supreme Court on Monday.

The chairman of the organizing committee of the prayer, Alhaji Isah Bello Unnu, told journalists that the prayers was the game changer the last time the state governorship’s election was declared inconclusive by INEC.

He said: “We started this prayer immediately after the election was declared inconclusive.

“We came together and asked what could be done and we all agreed to organise a special prayer.

“We initially plan it for three days but after the third day, people asked us to take it for a whole two weeks which we did. After the election, we all came back here to thank God.

“When the judgement was fixed for last week, I called on members of the committee on what should be done and we all agreed on prayer again.

“Today is the fifth day of this prayer and our singular objective is the confirmation of the people’s governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, by the Supreme Court.

He also called on the people of the state, to come out en mass on Tuesday for a special thanksgiving after the apex court might have affirmed the governor’s victory.

The Supreme Court had fixed Monday, January 20, to deliver judgment on an appeal fined by the candidate of the APC, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, against the governor.