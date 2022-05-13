From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

Disturbed by the state of affairs, Justice Mary Peter-Odili of the Supreme Court, yesteray, joined in the call for the restructuring of the country.

At a valedictory court session in Abuja held in her honour by the Supreme Court as she bowed out of the nation’s judiciary after attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years, she said the issue of restructuring has been resonating for sometime and though she cannot say much on the issue, her concerns stemmed from the fact that some of the people harping on it are serious men with acuity of intellect, accompanied by their respective track records.

“The issue should be given an immediate attention lest we ignore the matter at the risk of a lost opportunity to set the ship of state on the right course.”

Justice Odili also posited that a person’s state can be gauged by the number of years he has lived in a given place and his choice, instead of the locality of births of parents.

“The follow up on this matter of state of origin or residency and the import thereto have thrown up the fact that the women have seen themselves taking the short end of the stick on account of marriage outside the state of their birth. These are matters that need urgent attention in our journey of nationhood and building and sustaining thereof,” Justice Odili added

In his speech, the Attorney General in of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Makami (SAN) said the executive arm of government would work with the judiciary for critical reforms that would facilitate speedy trials and enhance confidence in the Justice sector of the country

Malami reiterated the commitment of President Muahammadu Buhari’s administration to respect the dignity and independence of the judiciary as well as promote harmonious relationship between the executive and the judiciary.

The Chief Law Officer also urged the judiciary to adopt innovation in technology to ensure a more effective and efficient justice delivery system for the benefit of the all Nigerians.

While commending the judiciary for its role in enthroning a virile, dynamic and democratic culture in the country, Malami also applauded the apex court for its landmark judgements which have contributed to strengthening and sustaining the democracy of the country.

He described retired Justice Odili as a true image of a renowned jurist and African heroin.

Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad, also showered encomiums on the retired justice, describing her as an epitome of jurisprudential finesse, an insuperable lioness with an irresponsible voice in the temple of Justice.

The CJN said Justice Odili has entered the revered history books of the country’s judiciary as the third woman to rise up to the apex court if the land and held sway in the discharge of her judicial functions.

Justice Odili was appointed a Justice of the Supreme Court on June 23, 2011, and was later conferred with National Honour Commander Federal Republic, CFR.

She is married to a former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, and their marriage is blessed with children.