From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has announced the death of Justice Samuel Oseji, who died in the early hours of Tuesday, September 28, after a protracted illness.

The late jurist, who was among the eight Justices of the Supreme Court that were sworn-in on Friday, November 6, 2020, died at the National Hospital, Abuja, where he had been receiving medical attention for some days now.

The announcement was contained in a statement by the Director of Press and Information, Dr Akande Festus.

Justice Oseji, who hails from Idumuje Unor in Aniocha North Local Government of Delta State, was born in Jos, Plateau State on June 2, 1954, to the family of Mr and Mrs Ebenezer Oseji.

He attended Nigerian People’s High School, Lagos between 1977 and 1979, and later proceeded to St. Patrick’s College, Asaba, Delta State where he completed his Secondary School education in 1980. He was admitted into the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 1980 and had his LLB Degree in 1984; and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar in 1985

Justice Oseji had a brief working stint with the Legal Aid Council before his appointment as Senior Magistrate Grade 1 in the Delta State Judiciary in January 1994. He was appointed High Court Judge in Delta state on 9th November 1998, and was later elevated to the Court of Appeal Bench on 16th July 2010. He became a Supreme Court Justice on Friday 6th November 2020.

