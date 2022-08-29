From Paul Orude Bauchi

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has said Emeka Ihedioha suffered a daylight robbery when his election as governor of Imo State was nullified by the Supreme Court in January 2020.

He made the assertion at the Thanksgiving Service to celebrate the 90th birthday of Ihedioha’s mother, Dame Dorothy Ihedioha, at St James’ Anglican Church, Asokoro, Abuja, yesterday.

“I want to say this with all humility that our brother here (Ihedioha) suffered a brazen daylight robbery, and I can be quoted but I thanked God that he didn’t bend or became depressed.

“ I believe it is his faith in God that kept him and he must have contacted this grace from our mother.”

The former Speaker noted that the stolen electoral mandate of Ihedioha did not in any way break his spirit as he has moved on with life.

He praised Ihedioha’s resilience and courage, saying he came from the upbringing he received his from mother.

“We want to thank God for the gift of life and more importantly the gift of longevity.

“As it is said that the impact of life is not measured by the quantum of years you live but by how impactful one’s life is.

“We have seen the impact of your life in the church, the community and in the lives of your children as represented by my wonderful brother, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha.

“He has supported me and one of the meetings that led to my emergence as Speaker was held in his guest house.

“Mama, we thank God for your life and we pray you will continue to age in grace and by His Grace you will reach the 120 years in good health and in prosperity. And we will be here to celebrate with you because you are ahead of us so we will come too,” he said.