From Godwin Tsa, Abuja
The Supreme Court has nullified the participation of Andy Uba in the last governorship election in Anambra State as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
The Supreme Court affirmed the February 23, 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the December 20, 2021 judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja
A five-member panel of the court, held in a judgment on Tuesday, that the APC breach its guidelines for the conduct of primaries and thus, failed to conduct a valid primary from which Uba emerged as the party’s candidate in the Anambra governorship election.
