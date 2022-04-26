From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has nullified the participation of Andy Uba in the last governorship election in Anambra State as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Supreme Court affirmed the February 23, 2022 judgment of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the December 20, 2021 judgment by Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A five-member panel of the court, held in a judgment on Tuesday, that the APC breach its guidelines for the conduct of primaries and thus, failed to conduct a valid primary from which Uba emerged as the party’s candidate in the Anambra governorship election.