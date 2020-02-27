Godwin Tsa Abuja and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, yesterday described the Supreme Court ruling as an affirmation of God’s judgment, which paved the way for him to emerge victorious.

Diri also said there is no victor no vanquished as the victory is for all Bayelsans regardless of party affiliation.

A statement by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as commending the courage and sagacity of the apex court justices in affirming their earlier judgment of February 13.

“Once again, I describe myself as a miracle governor. So, the Supreme Court just affirmed the judgment of the Almighty God, who made it possible for me to become governor of Bayelsa State.

“For me, there is no victor no vanquished as the victory is for all Bayelsans. It is not a winner takes all.

“My message is that of reconciliation as I will run an all-inclusive government. Let everyone that is aggrieved sheathe their swords. Let us think about Bayelsa first and ourselves last. By this judgment, it is clear the final hurdle has been cleared,” he said. Diri said his government will bring in people that have what it takes to contribute to development of the state and not those who will run it down.

He urged Bayelsans whose stock in trade is to pull others down to change their ways and think about building the state.

Meanwhile, immediate past governor of Bayelsa State, Seriake Dickson, has said the historical verdict of the Supreme Court on the governorship dispute only averted a catastrophe waiting to erupt.

The former governor commended the justices of the Supreme Court for the bold decision to wrest the judiciary from needless opprobrium and standing in defence of democracy, the rule of law and the constitution.

A statement by his Media Aide, Fidelis Soriwei, quoted him as having made the comment while reacting to the Supreme Court judgment in an interview with journalists in Abuja, yesterday.

He said without the bold verdict of the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court, Bayelsa would have been ruled through proxies which would have reversed all the gains the state had made in the past eight years.

“Today, I want to give God all the glory who has vindicated me, the loyal leaders of the party, the dignity and integrity of the electorate of Bayelsa because the Supreme Court has averted a major catastrophe, a disaster that was waiting to happen.

”We also want to thank the Supreme Court, despite direct and indirect harassments, intimidations and propaganda, for upholding and defending the constitution and the rights of the oppressed people of our nation,” he said.

In a related development, Dickson and Diri, yesterday in Abuja sang praises to God to celebrate the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed All Progressives Congress (APC)’s application for a review of the February 13 judgment that sacked David Lyon as governor-elect.

Diri and Dickson were joined by the state Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Moses Cleopas, member representing Yenagoa constituency 1, Oforji Oboko, and Dickson’s former aides.

The mood, in Bayelsa State Government House, Yenagoa, was not different as party supporters in a live video on Facebook were seen celebrating the victory.

But in APC camp, most of the members that were at the party secretariat in Yenagoa, left wearing long faces immediately Justice Amina Augie gave the ruling.

Diehard supporters of Lyon on Facebook consoled themselves noting that while they did not regret standing with Lyon it is time for the Bayelsans to unite and move the state forward.