Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi on Friday described the Supreme Court judgment which validated the election of Gov. Isiaka Oyetola of Osun as ”a victory for democracy”.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Muhammed in Lokoja, Bello congratulated Oyetola and the good people of Osun for the affirmation of the election victory at the apex court.

He stressed that the verdict would go a long way in restoring the confidence and hope of Nigerians in the sanctity of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man.

Bello urged the governor to extend hands of fellowship to his opponents and ensure that the state get purposeful leadership.

“I have been at election tribunal down to the Supreme Court and can attest to the level of distraction a governor and his administration face on account of some needless litigation.

”But a calm disposition, open-mindedness and inclusiveness towards everybody; including those who instituted litigation against you, is what defines a true leader,’’ Bello said.

He urged Oyetola to build on the policies that had defined him as a good ambassador of the All Progressives Congress (APC), sustain the programmes and developmental agenda of his state in line with the party’s manifesto.

“After all the legal tussles, the lesson is to ensure that the citizens are repaid with good governance, which is a proof that their confidence in their leader is not misplaced,” he said.

He commended the apex court for standing strong in defense of the law and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

He thanked the people of Osun for standing behind their governor and for their patience all through legal tussle, while urging them to set aside political differences in the interest of the development of the state. (NAN).