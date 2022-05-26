From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Thursday reserved judgment in a suit filed by President Muhammadu Buhari and Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), seeking to void Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Justice Musa Dattijo Mohammed, who headed a seven-member of the apex court announced the reservation of judgment after lawyers to parties made their final submissions on Thursday.

Buhari and Malami are, in the suit marked: SC/CV/504/2022 contending that the Constitution has made provisions for qualifications and disqualifications for the offices of the President and Vice President, Governor and Deputy Governor, Senate and House of Representatives, and House of Assembly, Ministers, Commissioners and Special Advisers.

They want an order nullifying the provisions of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022 by application of the blue-pencil rule, for being unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and having been made in excess of the legislative powers of the defendant as enshrined in Section 4 of the 1999 Constitution.

Justice Mohammed said parties would be informed about the date of delivery when the judgment is ready.

