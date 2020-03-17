Godwin Tsa, Abuja and Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Supreme Court, yesterday, reserved its ruling on the application filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the review of its judgment which nullified the party’s victories in the 2019 Zamfara State election.

The APC through its counsel, Chief Robert Clarke (SAN) argued that the Supreme Court acted without jurisdiction in a pre-election matter when it voided all the lawful votes that accrued to the party.

He also argued that the appropriate order the Supreme Court ought to have made was to order a fresh election.

Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammed, who led a five-man panel of the apex court said the date of the ruling would be communicated to the affected parties.

The decision came after the parties to the case concluded their submissions on the application, yesterday.

The CJN cautioned counsel to the applicants, Chief Clarke, for saying the apex court placed itself in “a dilemma” with its decision in Zamfara.

The APC and a faction of the party in the state led by ex-governor, Abdulaziz Yari, had filed the application for the review of the May 24, 2019 judgment which nullified the victories of the governor, senators, House of Representatives and Assemblies candidates barely four days to their inauguration.

The Supreme Court in its judgment said the APC failed to conduct valid primaries and had no candidates in the elections and therefore, declared the votes for the APC candidates as wasted.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidates, who polled the next highest votes were declared winners and inaugurated to commence duties.

Meanwhile, members of the APC in Edo State, yesterday, lauded the Court of Appeal ruling that quashed the judgment of the lower court that suspended Mr. Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the party.

Addressing journalists in Benin City, former deputy governor, Dr. Pius Odubu, said the judgment was victory for justice, due process, rule of law and respect for party supremacy and internal mechanism of conflict resolution.

“It is also a moment of sober reflection for us in Edo State APC as we remember the unwholesome role played by Governor Godwin Obaseki in the failed attempt to remove our National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole his benefactor.”

He accused Governor Obaseki of masterminding the harassment and attack on party members who were not disposed to his second term bid.

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari, whose decision as leader of the party, helped in the cancellation of the NEC meeting, which would have led to an implosion in the party.

He also commended Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, progressive governors of APC, National Assembly members, NWC members who stood in defence of the party supremacy and Oshiomhole.

However, Governor Obaseki, has criticised the former deputy governor for working to jeopardise the peace initiative launched by the president and other governors with the barrage of attacks on his person.

Crusoe Osagie, who spoke for the governor, challenged the party’s National Chairman, Oshiomhole, to publicly denounce the attacks by Odubu on Governor Obaseki in the spirit of the peace efforts by the president and the party.

He accused Odubu of being a known frontline speaker for Oshiomhole during the crisis that preceded the current peace initiative.