From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former presidential candidate on the platform of Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), Chief Peter Ameh, has claimed that the implications of the judgment of the Supreme Court on Ondo State governorship election, is that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no candidate for the November 6, Anambra State governorship election.

In a statement he issued in Abuja, the National Secretary of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) further argued that since the position of the party’s National Chairman, Governor Mai Mala Buni, under litigation signed the form of the APC candidate, it is effort in nullity.

“Because of Supreme Court judgment on the Status of Mai Buni as National Chairman of APC, one could say that the judgment by extension has technically ruled APC out of Anambra November 6th, 2021 Guber election. It is a very simple logic to understand.

“He cannot hold position of the party’s National Chairman as an elected governor so even if the APC wins, the election could be nullified on the grounds relating to section 183 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended because you can’t put something on nothing and expect it to stand.

“Everything done under his leadership is now under constitutional question and also subject to litigation and could be reversed in court based on todays judgment of the supreme Court.

“In fact I believe that the Supreme Court played a fast one on Ondo case for claiming that because he was not joined in the matter.

“Supreme court merely found a technical mechanism in the lacuna and exploited it as escape route to save Ondo State for APC. That case would have still been determined on merit without joining Buni.

“My argument is centered on the point that he signed/approved all document and processes that will lead to placing the APC on the ballot for Anambra November 6th election. Section 183 is very clear and unambiguous.

“Any law that is inconsistent with the provision of the constitution of Nigeria 1999 as amended is voided automatically.

“The provisions of the constitution shall have binding force on all authorities and persons throughout the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said in the statement.

