Billy Graham Abel, Yola

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has vowed to probe the administration of his predecessor, Bindo Umaru Jibrilla, local government accounts and all those who siphoned the state’s resources in the past.

Fintiri made the remark Wednesday at a victory rally in Yola, following the Supreme Court ruling upholding his election.

Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri said he will retrieve every last kobo stolen from the state coffers by the last administration, including local government funds.

“I will soon start to recover the resources of the state that has been embezzled by the last administration,” the Governor said.

“I am assuring you that no matter how big you are if you have served the government yesterday and you embezzled either at the state or local government level, I will soon start to recover the resources of the state.”

Fintiri, who thanked God for his victory, pledged to fulfil all his campaign promises, adding that he will leave Adamawa better than he met it.

“I am grateful to God for this victory, Allah gives leadership.

“I want to assure you that I will fulfil all my campaign promises,” he reaffirmed.

The Governor who renewed his commitment towards strengthening security agencies in the state said it was unfortunate that terror group Boko Haram had renewed their onslaught on Adamawa communities.

He lamented the beheading of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Chairman of Michika Local Government Council, Rev Lawal Andimi, saying “such cowardly attacks will not shake the faith and resolve of the citizens.

“The people of Adamawa remain undaunted and would not succumb to fear.”

The Governor, who was earlier received by a tumultuous crowd at the Yola international airport, said he will do all within his powers to guarantee the security of all residents of Adamawa State regardless of religious or tribal differences.

He stated that in the past seven months, his administration has worked diligently to deliver on his eleven-point agenda in the areas of health, security, education, housing and road infrastructure just as he appealed on all politicians irrespective of party affiliations to join him in taking the state to the promised land.