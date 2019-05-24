Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that although it met on Friday to deliberate on the ruling of the Supreme Court judgement on the general elections conducted in Zamfara state, the commission will however meet again to make its decision public on Monday.

The statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, pointed out that the commission will meet on Saturday to take final decision on the apex court ruling.

According to the statement: “Following the Supreme Court’s judgment delivered today May 24, 2019, on the governorship, National and state Assembly elections held in Zamfara State, the INEC held an emergency meeting to consider the court’s decision.

“The Supreme Court ruled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not hold valid party primaries as required by law. It held that all the votes scored by the APC in the said elections are wasted votes and declared that the candidates of political parties with the second highest valid votes and the requisite spread should be declared as having been elected.

“The commission will meet again on Saturday May 25, 2019, to further deliberate on the issues arising from the said judgment, while the final decision on the matter will be communicated to the public on Monday, May 27, 2019,” the statement read.