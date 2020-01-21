Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court has fixed 2 pm today to deliver judgment in the appeal by the immediate past governor of Adamawa State, Senator Bindow Umaru Jibrilla, and the APC against the election of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State.

A seven-member panel of the court led by Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour fixed the time after the adoption of briefs by counsel for the parties to the appeal.

The appellant approached the apex court after the tribunal and the Court of Appeal had dismissed his petition and the subsequent appeal for lacking in merit.