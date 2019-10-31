Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Director-General, Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, has commended the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, for toeing the democratic path to validate his presidential dream.

The DG equally joined millions of Nigerians congratulating President Muhammad Buhari on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous ruling on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, challenging the victory of President Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

Okechukwu, in his reaction, congratulated President Buhari and commended Atiku for heading to the court, which is the proper democratic channel.

The VON DG further noted that Atiku, however, lost his golden opportunity of becoming a president in 2003, when the whole democrats in Nigeria stood beside him but he regrettably allowed the then president, Olusegun Obasanjo to trick him.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, Okechukwu said: “Atiku proved a true democrat; he had the golden privilege to become Nigerian president in 2003 when over 20 governors, entire democrats and of course, Providence supported him but he fell for the trick of the former president, Obasanjo, and dropped the presidential ticket of PDP then.

“2019 was not his luck, for there’s no way he could have garnered enough votes to beat President Buhari’s legendary 12 million vote-bank. Don’t forget that his restructuring mantra did not resonate well in his immediate geopolitical zone.

“To be frank, Atiku lost his presidency slot in 2003 when over 20 governors and a lot of democrats were behind him. He fell to President Obasanjo’s tricks and lost the presidency,” he claimed.

Reiterating Buhari’s victory, he said in the statement that: “How do you beat someone who got 12 million votes in 2003, 2007, and 2011, when he was not the sitting president, when he is a president with tangible achievements?”