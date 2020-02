Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A seven-man panel of the Justices of the Supreme Court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Ibrahim Tanko, is set to hear applications for a review of judgments in Imo and Zamfara States, respectively.

Other members of the panel are Justices Amina Augie, Uwani Abba Aji, Sylvester Ngwuta, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun and Olukayode Ariwoola.