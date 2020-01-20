Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Supreme Court on Monday affirmed the election of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State as the validly-elected governor of the state.

In a unanimous judgment, a seven-member panel of the court dismissed the appeal filed by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Abba Yusuf, for lacking in merit.

In the lead judgment, Justice Sylvester Ngwuta held that the appellant failed to demonstrate any perverseness of the concurrent judgment of the tribunal and the Court of Appeal.