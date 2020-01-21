Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Lt Gen Jeremiah Useni (retd) has urged the people of Plateau to remain peaceful following the Supreme Court judgement affirming Simon Lalong of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as state governor.

Useni, in a statement issued in Jos on Tuesday, said it has been a long struggle by the PDP to free the people of Plateau from the “retrogressive politics” the state has witnessed in recent times.

The statement reads:

“Following the judgement of the Supreme Court on the governorship appeal for Plateau State, I hereby call on all Stakeholders, officials and supporters of the PDP, and indeed the good people of Plateau State to remain calm, peaceful, and to decline to react to any form of provocation.

“It has been a long struggle to get to this point in our sustained and vigorous efforts toward freeing the people of Plateau from the new form of retrogressive politics and people-alienating governance that we have come to witness in recent years in our dear State.

“Let us then stand together and keep the party going. Do not trade blames. It won’t lead to any good destination. It is also no time for mourning. After all, we all fought gallantly together. Our best is yet to come.

“Let us face the future with pride, confidence and dignity. As long as God gives us breath, we must keep as our enduring agenda the vision for the total security, unity and prosperity of the people as our State.

“To restore Plateau to enable her to meet the yearnings of the people is a task that must be done.”