Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has urged security agencies to apprehend Gerald Irona, former deputy governor, for treasonable felony.

Irona in a recorded audio circulating on several social media platform is alleged to have threatened to make Imo a secluded state administered by President Muhammadu Buhari and ungovernable for Uzodinma should the Supreme Court fail to reverse its judgment and return Emeka Ihedioha as governor.

Uzodinma, who spoke through the spokesperson for his campaign organisation, Mbadiwe Emelumba, said the ex-depurty governor’s statement were inflammatory, inciting, capable of breaching public peace, and a clear case of treasonable felony.

“I think it is only proper that relevant security agencies should get him to explain how he plans to execute his plans of making Imo ungovernable and delisting her from the federating units of the country.

“These plans amount to treasonable felony and should not be left like that. In the audio recording, Irona had also indicted the Department of State Security (DSS) when he claimed that he had video recording of calls their officials made to judges that heard the Imo governorship petition trying to coerce them into giving judgment in favour of APC.

“I believe the DSS should be interested in viewing the video where their officials were making calls to judges,” said Uzodinma.

Uzodinma also reacted to allegations by Irona that he never won the election and describing results from the 388 polling units, which were the bedrock upon which the apex court judgment as fake.

“When Irona talks about those who have never won elections, he must be referring to himself, because he has never won an election. He became House of Assembly member and local government council chairman as a token from PDP to his political mentor, Arthur Nzsribe.

“That is the problem with Irona and his former boss, Emeka Ihedioha. Imo people know very well that they have never won elections before. Even with the manipulated results, they declared PDP had over 70 per cent of its votes from Mbaise three LGAs where they wrote results and scored 200 per cent, more votes than accredited voters.

“The problem here is that Irona and his master and the PDP are unrepentant political armed robbers. Even when they have been caught and the owner of the mandate has recovered his mandate they are still crying wolf. Hope Uzodimma won the gubernatorial election of 2019 clean and square, and for the records he has always won his elections.”

Meanwhile, Oru West Local Government Area, stood still at the weekend as hundreds of politicians defected from other parties to APC in solidarity with Governor Uzodinma.

Prominent among them were PDP strongman, Chike Ogbeleje; women leader, Ugoeze Maria Obi; Okoma Ohanyere, an APGA House of Assembly candidate; Chief Victor Alams, a PDP chieftain; Chief Ikenna Obodo and Chief G O C Aforejunti.

APC leaders that received the defectors were Chief G G E Iheka, Nwabueze Oguchienti, former council chairman; Donatus Ozoemenam, former deputy speaker; Cliff Nzerue,Patron of APC;Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba; T U

Chief Iheka thanked all the defectors for their courage in dumping their political parties to join the APC and assured them of being accommodated in the party in line writhe directives by Governor Uzodinma.