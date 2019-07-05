Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 election, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has congratulated Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on his victory at the Supreme Court.

The former senator who represented the Osun West Senatorial District affirmed that his ambition was never a do or die affair.

In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, after the court ruling on Friday, Adeleke said: “The Supreme Court, being the apex court in the land, their decision, regardless of my disagreement and disappointment with same, remains final. As a democrat and law-abiding citizen, I accept the ruling no matter my misgivings.

“I wish Governor Oyetola well in the governance of Osun State,” Adeleke added.

He also expressed immense gratitude and appreciation to his teeming supporters, leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party “for their massive support throughout the duration of the case and our high spirit and commitment to the cause of democracy which we championed from last year till date.

“In all circumstances, we must thank God Almighty. We gallantly fought a good fight in pursuance of a democratic cause. The ideals we fought for live on,” Adeleke stressed.

“Our ambition was never a do-or-die affair. We aspired to serve and deliver democratic dividends to the people of Osun State. Our ambition was altruistic. We wish Governor Oyetola the best in governance of the state,” he stressed.