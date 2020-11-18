Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

For the umpteenth time Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, has again extended a hand of fellowship to all those that filed petitions in court against his election.

Governor Diri in his reaction to Wednesday’s ruling of the Supreme Court, which dismissed the last batch of cases against him and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, said the litigants were neither his enemies nor enemies of Bayelsa.

He said they only exercised their rights by going to court and that he did not consider the litigations as personal regardless of the fact that they were a distraction.

His Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, said in a statement that the dismissal of the petitions of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), Liberation Movement (LM) and Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party (ANDP) against the deputy governor and that of the Accord Party (AP) against Diri was the fifth time the governor and his deputy had won at the Supreme Court.

In putting a final seal on the governor as being duly elected, the apex court said the appeals lacked merit and therefore dismissed all four petitions.

Diri in an interview said Bayelsa State do not need all the distraction the litigation attracted because the brotherhood bond that binds them together is paramount.

“After elections, particularly when a government has taken the oath of office, we expect everybody to support and bring their ideas on board for Bayelsa to grow and become prosperous. That is why we tagged our government the Prosperity Administration.

“So, today marks the end of all the litigations. If anybody wants to further appeal, maybe he can appeal to the court of the devil. But, constitutionally, I believe this is the end of all the litigations.

“Once again, I call on my brothers that had gone on this appeal to join hands with the government of the day. And what should be uppermost on our mind should be the interest of Bayelsa and not individual and personal interest.

“Of course, it is their right to take their matter to the end. However, I call on my brothers on the other side, who are not my enemies but political adversaries, so to speak, to join hands with our government and ensure that we bring development and prosperity to our people.”

The Bayelsa governor commended the Chief Justice of Nigeria and other justices of the Supreme Court for their professionalism and for again displaying that the court was the last hope of the common man by standing on the side of the rule of law.

His deputy Senator Ewhrudjakpo in his own reaction said the judgment had vindicated him as a man with unblemished credentials.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor, thanked Justices of the Supreme Court for their courage, sacrifice and steadfastness in defending democracy and the rule of law in the country.

He assured that the Governor Douye Diri-led Government would not take for granted, the mandate of the people which has been finally confirmed by the Supreme Court but rather work hard to actualize the yearnings and aspirations of the founding fathers of the state.