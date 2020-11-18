The immediate past Governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Henry Seriake Dickson, has congratulated Governor Douye Diri and his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo on the verdict of the Supreme Court which affirmed their election.

The former Governor also commended the bold decision of the Supreme Court to throw out the suit which he described as a distraction.

He said that Governor Diri can now focus attention on the effective execution of the mandate given to him by the Bayelsa people.

“The Supreme Court and the respected justices have proved beyond doubt that the apex court remains the reliable hallowed temple of justice and a pillar of our democracy.

“I also congratulate the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party at the National and state levels and our teeming supporters for their prayers and support.

”I thank the good people of Bayelsa for retaining their faith in the PDP and I urge them to give the requisite support to the Diri Administration.”