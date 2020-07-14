Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Government House, Chapel, King of Glory was agog as songs of praise to God rent the air over the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the case filed by Chief Timi Alaibe challenging the candidacy of Governor Douye Diri in the November, 2019 Bayelsa Governorship election.

Governor Douye Diri represented by his deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo led members of the three arms of government in the state to dedicate the victory to God.

Governor Diri who described the victory as God’s divine intervention in the affairs of the Prosperity Government, called on all Bayelsans including the opposition to join hands with him in building the state.

He said as a state that is in a hurry to develop, Bayelsa people cannot afford divisive tendencies capable of jeopardising the efforts of the present administration to move the state forward.

Senator Diri also expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for its uprightness and incorruptibility in the dispensation of justice, noting that the judgement has further rekindled the people’s confidence in the Judiciary.

His words: “We want to give God all the glory, adoration thanks and praises to God for what He has done for us again. This victory again shows that power comes from God alone. We also want to thank God for giving us, mortal and sinful people, the opportunity to serve this state. As you are aware, there has been a lot of hype about this case. But we thank God, He has proved his supremacy over the affairs of men. You can see that even the elements are celebrating today. The showers of blessings are raining in Bayelsa.

“Let me on behalf of the Miracle Governor, Senator Douye Diri, appreciate the uprightness of the Supreme Court and the determination and incorruptibility of the Judiciary. This is because right from the Federal High Court, Owerri, it has been the same song that he has no case. The same song was repeated at the Appeal Court and now the final court in the land has also said he has no case.

“While we are basking in the euphoria of this victory, we want to use this opportunity to again call on all Bayelsans of all shade, colours, heights and dialects to join the Prosperity Administration to build our state. Because together we can make progress than this division we are creating for ourselves.”