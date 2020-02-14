Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), a group of youths, on Friday congratulated Sen. Douye Diri and his running mate, Sen. Lawrence Ewhruojakpo, on the Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa Governorship election.

Mr Godwin Onmonya, the National Coordinator of the group, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gwagwalada that the verdict was a victory for democracy, the people of Bayelsa and Nigeria as a whole.

”This is victory for democracy, Rule of Law, people of Bayelsa and victory to the country.

“It shows that the Judiciary is back on tract and determined to make our democracy triumph.

”I commend the supreme court judgment and I pray God gives Diri the wisdom and strength to steer the ship of Bayelsa aright,” he said.

NAN reports that the Court had nullified the All progressives Congress (APC) victory of Nov. 16 governorship election that brought in David Lyon.

The supreme court had ruled that Lyon’s Deputy, Degi Ereminyo, submitted forged certificates which disqualified the joint ticket and nomination.

The court urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to withdraw the certificate of return issued to them and reissue same to the next party with the required constitutional spread. (NAN)