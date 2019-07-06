ll Progressives Congress National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has commended the Supreme Court over Friday’s judgment affirming the victory of Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State, saying the verdict is a further testimony that the judiciary is firmly on course and works in synch with the people’s aspiration.

He said in spite of the “intimidation, unnecessary accusations and rumour-mongering, the apex court lived to its billing by dispensing justice without fear or favour.” Tinubu congratulated Governor Oyetola, urging him to be magnanimous in victory, extend his hands of fellowship to the Peoples Democratic Party and continue to unite the people.

According to him, with the electoral case laid to rest, governance can now begin in full swing and the people of Osun can begin to reap the fruits of the government they voted to put in place.

In the statement entitled “Supreme Court Verdict on Osun: Testimony That Judiciary is on Course,” he personally signed, the APC leader said:

“Today (Friday’s) Supreme Court judgment affirming the victory of Governor Isiaka Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State is a further testimony that our judiciary is firmly on course and works in synch with the people aspiration. The judgment has further vindicated the judiciary as unbiased, independent and impartial.

“In spite of the intimidation, unnecessary accusations and rumour-mongering, the apex court lived to its billing by dispensing justice without fear or favour. The court did not rule based on any hearsay but acted on the basis of the merits and demerits of the case before it.”

The Supreme Court and the judiciary therefore deserve our commendation for it has further strengthened the democratic process.