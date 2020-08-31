From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

A front line politician and a People’s Democratic Party women leader, Princess Grace Iye Adejoh has expressed sadness over the Monday Supreme Court judgement the election of Yahaya Bello, saying however that every member must remain calm as nobody’s ambition is greater than the state.

Reacting to the verdict the PDP women leader liken Nigeria to a sick pregnant mother whose child is bound to be sick saying only prayers could deliver the nation from its myriad of problems.

In her words: “I can only summarise the whole thing in the words of late Mallam Aminu Kano that said ‘Nigeria is a sick nation. and when a pregnant mother is sick, the baby in the womb will also be sick’, May God heal Nigeria, that she will not die but live to start churning out correct nourishment/ justice for her people.

“For now we will manage what we have and hope for the best as all hands are on deck for a better Kogi. I salute the courage of our our candidate, Engr Musa Wada and his running mate Chief Sam Aro, all PDP faithfuls and her supporters.

“I asked for calmness as non of our ambition is greater than Kogi or our country. If we are really true, this is the time to show it by effecting change from where ever we are. Tomorrow will surely be better and greater for us all and Kogi state”

She also lauded the doggedness of the PDP legal team led by Chief Samuel Jibril Okutepa ( SAN) saying they have fought well