Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, has debunked the allegation that the State Governor, Nyesom Wike, insulted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the party’s protest against a Supreme Court verdict.

Nsirim’s denial comes amid news circulating on social media alleging that Governor Wike berated the leadership of the party for staging a protest against the Supreme Court’s sack of former Imo State governor Emeka Ihedioha.

“The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to news circulating in the social media that Governor Nyesom Wike insulted the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“The authors of the fake news quoted the governor as saying that PDP has gone totally insane,” he noted.

The Commissioner, in his reaction, stressed that Wike holds the PDP in high esteem and would not work against the party he had laboured for.

“Those who are close to the Governor know that he has very high regards for the leadership of the PDP. And as an accomplished legal practitioner, he will never use such an uncouth language to talk about a party he has laboured selflessly to build,” Nsirim said.

“Governor Wike never berated the PDP for staging a protest against the Supreme Court judgement that ousted Hon. Emeka Ihedioha from office.

“It is laughable that mischief-makers think they can use fake news to whittle down the rising political profile of Governor Wike.

“We make bold to say that Governor Wike remains a strong pillar, a committed and loyal party man who should not be associated with a call to sack the National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus,” Nsirim stated.

The Commissioner added: “This is the handiwork of moles within the party who will stop at nothing to discredit a man who has given his all to a party he loves so dearly.”

He urged members of the public to disregard the “fake news”, saying there was no truth in it.