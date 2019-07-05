Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Senator Babajide Omoworare has applauded Supreme Court judges for the verdict on Osun State gubernatorial election dispute. He described the judgement as conscientious and fair.

In his congratulatory message to Governor Gboyega Oyetola which was made available to the press by his media assistant, Tunde Dairo, the senator thanked the people of the state for standing by the government and APC while the judicial process lasted.

“Mr Governor, I am congratulating you and the good people of the State of Osun for this well-deserved and long-won victory at the poll. It is rather unfortunate that the victory was delayed due to opposition’s antics of power through the back door,” he said.

“May I equally explore this medium to appreciate the people of Osun for believing in the Oyetola-led APC government in the state and standing resolute in embrace of good governance and democracy. You spoke with your votes; you backed it up with your prayers and support. I say a big thank you.”

He went further to admonish the governor not to relent in his effort to deliver his electoral promises by spreading development across the state. Omoworare equally called on the people to remain resolute on the path of good governance which the APC is committed to at all levels.

“It is also important to call on our brothers and sisters on the other side of the divide to embrace the spirit of sportsmanship as they join hands with the APC government under President Muhamadu Buhari and Governor Isiaķa Gboyega Oyetola to take Osun to the next level,” Omoworare said.