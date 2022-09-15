Congratulatory messages have continued to pour the way of Chukwuma Odii Ifeanyi following the pronouncement by the Supreme Court of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Abuja on Wednesday that he is the authentic governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ebonyi State for the 2023 elections.

One of such congratulatory messages was from his friend, Omoha Nduka John better known as “Prince Omoha”, who described the verdict as divine and in the interest of the people of Ebonyi State.

“Congratulations once again Nwunne @ifeanyiCodii on your victory today at Supreme Court Abuja. Indeed you are chosen by God and the people. #incoming”,

Omoha Tweeted to felicitate with his friend who was named alongside him and 48 others as ’50 Most Impactful CEO That Contributed to Nigeria GDP in 2021” by Guardian Newspaper Nigeria in a special publication.

However, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ebonyi State chapter led in the outpouring of congratulatory messages to commend High Chief Ifeanyi Odii on his victory at the Supreme Court, Abuja over the case of the authentic gubernatorial ticket bearer in the PDP in Ebonyi State between himself and the Senator representing Ebonyi Central Zone, Sen. Obinna Ogba.

According to the statement signed by Nwoba Chika Nwoba, State Publicity Secretary, Ebonyi PDP, “We wish to state that the victory is one of the PDP in particular and Ebonyi people in general, urging party members, supporters and the general public to see the victory as the first step in the journey towards restoring the state of Ebonyi to the path of good governance that the party had always given since 1999. We thank the teeming supporters and members of PDP for the high level of leniency they kept throughout the moments the litigation lasted.

“We charge both High Chief Ifeanyi Odii and Sen. Obinna Ogba to see this finality as a journey that has just begun in view of the determination of the party to reclaim its place in the leadership register of Ebonyi State as there exists no victor nor vanquish in this case.

“We plead with members and supporters to cease from making comments that may have the potentiality to divide the party and present anyone as a loser. PDP is one in Ebonyi State and we need a more united force to pursue the task of winning the 2023 gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State!

“Once again, Congratulations to High Chief Ifeanyi Odii! Congratulations to PDP and Ebonyi people! Power to the people.”

Omoha Nduka John is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Prince Luxury Group and also an indigene of Ebonyi State.