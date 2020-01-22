Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Paulinus Nsirim, has debunked allegation that Governor Nyesom Wike, insulted the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over protest.

Nsirim’s denial yesterday, followed reported news circulating in the social media, alleging that Governor Wike berated the leadership of the party for staging a protest against Supreme Court’s sack of former Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha.

“The attention of the Rivers State Government has been drawn to news circulating in the social media that Governor Wike insulted the PDP leadership.

“The authors of the fake news quoted the governor as saying PDP has gone totally insane.”

The commissioner, in his reaction, said Wike holds PDP in high esteem and would not work against the party the governor had laboured for.

“Those, who are close to the governor know he has very high regards for the leadership of the PDP. And as an accomplished legal practitioner, he will never use such an uncouth language to talk about a party he has laboured selflessly to build,” he said.