Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Friday described the reaffirmation of his election victory by the Supreme Court as a call to work harder to deliver on his promises to the people.

He dedicated the victory to “the glory of God” and “the good people of the State of Osun, who joined us in navigating the twists and turns of the road to justice.”

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Adeniyi Adesina, quoted the governor as saying: “This victory is a call to duty. It is indeed a challenge to us all to muster the courage and strength to do more.

“We will work even harder to deliver on our campaign promises to you and to take the State of Osun to the next level.”

The governor added: “I commend the judiciary for a renewed hope and for proving to us that it remains the last hope of the common man.

“This is a victory for democracy, victory for good governance and victory for the masses as this verdict reaffirmed my victory in the governorship election

“I had no doubt in the judiciary and this judgment has further strengthened our confidence in the judiciary.

“We will continue to see the mandate freely and willingly given to us by our people as an opportunity to serve and lift our state to greater heights.”

He said with litigation over the September 2018 election over, the people should join hands with him regardless of party affiliation to develop the state.

The governor also thanked party faithful, friends of the administration and all lovers of justice for their prayers, goodwill, and support all the way.

The governor urged the people to maintain the peace in the euphoria of the celebration of the victory.