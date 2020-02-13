Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, has said that different court’s verdicts on electoral matters constitute a serious indictment of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigeria’s political parties.

Adegboruwa stated this in his reaction to the latest Supreme Court verdict on the Bayelsa State governorship election.

“The Constitution states clearly that sovereignty belongs to the people. The concept of an election is to allow the people to choose their leaders freely.

“We must avoid situations whereby leaders emerge through the courts, as that will be circumventing the will of the people.

“Let us allow the people to choose their leaders.

“These tribunal/court cases in Imo, Bayelsa, Zamfara, etc, constitute a serious indictment of INEC and the political parties.

“There is no legacy that the present administration has bestowed upon us as a nation in the area of electoral reforms, but rather things have gotten worse. Having suffered electoral injustice in his previous efforts, it is shocking that the President has retained and continued to benefit from obviously flawed electoral processes,” the SAN said.