By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

In promoting hard work, dedication and selflessness, the Supreme International magazine has honoured Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in their fields towards nation-building.

The recognition held recently in Lagos at the launch of the maiden edition of the magazine.

The theme of the event was: “Nigerian Economic Stability and Sustainability: Mileage or Mirage”.

Some of the 29 people that were recognised were Oziomachukwu Favour Mojekwe, Monday Ubani, Olaniyi Ajayi, Ifeugo Mgbemene, CEO of Leo-Ela International Ltd, among others.

Dignitaries from all walks of life were present to felicitate with their beloved ones who were honoured. Prince Adebisi Olatilo, CEO of Biscon Communication, Dr. Daniel Kolawole Olukoya, the general overseer Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministeries Worldwide (MFM), Dr. Kessington Adebukunola Adebutu, Prof. Bukola Atolagbe and Caleb Atolagbe, among others, were at the event.

The key speaker at the ceremony, Mr. Matthias Kadiri, who dwelt on the theme of the programme, called on Nigerians to wake up and build Nigeria together. According to him, when he was still in school decades ago, employers of labour would come to school and get people employed and went as far as giving them cars. He regretted that the opposite was now the case. He lamented further that Nigeria had taken one step forward and 10 steps backward.

“The quality of life in Nigeria is reducing every day, and people are dying from preventable diseases. The unemployment rate is scary. The purchasing power is getting weaker by the day and millions of Nigerians are falling into poverty,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to contribute their quota in building Nigeria together and make it a place that everyone desires to live in.

One of the recipients of the awards, Ifeugo Mgbemene, who was recognised as the “Best Entrepreneur of the Year,” dedicated the award to up-coming young girls as an encouragement for them to be self-reliant.

“I had a dream of when I was a young girl to impact lives and it has been realised because I now have a company of my own.

“Years ago, my father, Okra Kanu, who is now late, taught me to be independent and to look forward to creating jobs in order to make the society a better place than the way I met it.

“I work hard every day to make sure that my product is one of the best in the country,” she said.

Another recipient, Otunba Olaniyi Ajayi, who is the managing director of Heron Integrated Concepts and Communication Ltd, said that the award was a special one to him.

He appreciated everyone that considered him for the special honour, adding that it would spur him to do more for humanity.

Evangelist Goodluck Etom Obi was also a recipient. He stated that he never knew that people were watching him while he was quietly going about his daily routines.

The organiser and publisher of the magazine, Mr. Friday Etom John, said that the media outfit carefully selected and gave the 29 people the awards because of their inputs in the society. Most of them, according to him, have contributed immensely to the development of Nigeria in one way or the other.

He remarked that his mentor, Olatilo, was always encouraging him to do more, even while working with him. He acknowledged that learning under the media guru shaped him in no small measure.

