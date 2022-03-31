FEMI ADEOTI COLUMN

It was yet another theatrical display of deceit. It recklessly played

out the other week. It was like an action-packed movie. In this eerie

clime of ours, we can never be in short supply of such dastardly acts.

This high level wile must not go unnoticed. It was a self-expose by

our weird rulers, who feign to care for the ruled. It has been its

norm; modus operandi. What a queer government!

This time around, the main character was actress Zainab Ahmed. She did

act her lines naturally well. And with curious precision! She is one

of the live wires of the Muhammadu Buhari regime.

She holds sway as Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning.

Those are the three major areas of our national life. She is one of

the heartbeats of the bizarre administration.

Anytime she elects to speak, we catch cold. Our stomachs run riot. We

shiver, bow and tremble. We have no viable option.

So, Zainab was best suited for the role she played in that movie.

Nobody would have done it better. She exhibited the “hard” stuff she

claims she is made of.

A recent meeting of African finance ministers and the International

Monetary Fund (IMF) was the rare space she needed. It was an

opportunity she dared not toy with.

A confession like never before. She deliberately hit the long nail on

the head. We were forced to admire her rough audacity. She gladly told

us the real reason they were not brave enough.

For fear and apprehension, they could not remove their hoax petrol

subsidy. It was to happen as a New Year gift. But their weak courage

failed them.

They are afraid of their own ugly shadows. That compelled them to opt

for the backdoor tactic; a less courageous approach.

They couldn’t do what they swore to do. Fright took a better part of

them. Yeah, the fear of 2023 elections is the beginning of wisdom.

Zainab succinctly confirmed that.

These eccentrics have committed a crime against humanity. And they

should not be spared. Not even an inch should be conceded to them.

They should not be allowed to go scot-free.

Just hear from the horse’s mouth herself. She hit the ground running:

“We are cleaning up our subsidies. We had a setback. We were to remove

fuel subsidy by July this year but there was a lot of pushback from

the polity.”

Now, this is their unending worry. It’s the real reason they suspended

the much-talked-about fuel subsidy removal:

“We have elections coming and because of the hardship that companies

and citizens went through during the COVID-19 pandemic, we just felt

that the time was not right, so we pulled back on that.”

But somewhere else, they were merciless. They made us to incur heavy

losses. They wreaked huge havoc on us. The damage is enormous.

What they could not do with fuel subsidy removal, they achieved with

electricity tariff. They wickedly inflicted untold hardship on us. We

are still nursing injuries.

Zainab couldn’t hide anywhere, anymore. She disappointedly gave up on

the government she serves: “But we have been able to quietly implement

subsidy removal in the electricity sector. As we speak, we don’t have

subsidies in the electricity sector.”

They did it without minding our feelings. We do not matter. And they

cared less: “We did that incrementally over time by carefully

adjusting the prices at some levels while holding the lower levels

down.”

Event at that, we have never got value for the high tariff.

Electricity supply remains ridiculously epileptic. The national grid

collapses at will. And total blackout envelopes the country unchecked.

For weeks running now, we have been soaked in deep ditch darkness.

This is a tricky regime. They are smart even by less than half: “The

current review that we are doing is to hold the (fuel) subsidy at the

level in which it is planned. We are currently doing a budget

amendment to accommodate incremental subsidy (removal) as a result of

the reversal of the decision and we want to cap it at that.”

IMF came like a thunderbolt last week. It added to government worries,

headaches, miseries and afflictions. So profound! Absolutely aligning

with our predictions. IMF’s testimonies:

“From the past experiences, the fear of political resistance for large

price increase—coupled with widespread corruption and pressure from

interested groups—has made the government hesitant to reform this

untargeted (fuel) subsidy.”

These will hunt and hurt our rulers till eternity. They have murdered

sleep. They would not know peace in whatever form.

We are more than convinced. This junta of rulers can’t be trusted. It

must not be trusted. Do you blame us? Long before now. As far back as

2011, Buhari stubbornly maintained there was nothing like petroleum

subsidy. It never existed. It was a fraud.

Yes! This is the same subsidy he flatly denied existed many times over

in the past. He was emphatic. He insisted there was no subsidy then

but fraud. The same subsidy his regime is currently feasting on

heavily, using it to milk us dry.

Owei Lakemfa gave it ample credence in The Vanguard, on April 22,

2019. He bore uncanny witness:

“Buhari was petroleum minister from 1976 to 1978 and governor of

North-Eastern State, comprising today’s Bauchi, Gombe, Borno, Yobe,

Taraba and Adamawa states. He was also Head of State for 20 months

from December 31, 1983.

“So, when as a presidential candidate he told the country in 2011 that

the much-touted fuel subsidy was a fraud, it was assumed he knew what

he was talking about. He asked the basic question: ‘Who is subsidising

who?’

“He told the public that fuel subsidy in an oil-soaked country like

ours is nothing but corruption, a brazen theft of public funds. ‘If

anybody says he is subsidising anything, he is a fraud.’”

As it was then, so it is now. We want to know, what has changed?

Nothing. Except, the wild and weird characters now in charge of our

affairs. Very unfortunate! Sad!

Our vow: These leaders of ours will not laugh last. They will be

impelled to swallow their ever-stinking vomit. We defiantly refuse to

be discouraged. We won’t be laid back either.

That will send bad signals across to them. It will give our untamed

aggressors undue advantage. They don’t deserve the leverage. We choose

not to oblige them. We aren’t going to give them that luxury.

It must not happen. We will at all times, stand to be counted. We will

be bold about our resolve. There is no looking back. We’re in it

together.

We have made up our minds to harden our hearts. We will continue to

give our traducers rough edges. We will torment them with our unending

wailings. That is our weapon. And we are putting it to maximum use.

These are our promises; what we have in stock for them. They are our

affirmations. And we are deadly serious, because it is our life. We

have no other.

Imagine those who claim we elected them to rule us. See how they are

ruining us with all their strength. They are living in self-denial,

quietly doing us in.

They operate in complete secrecy, stabbing us in the back. And they do

so at every chance, no matter how slim. It is excruciating. They

indiscriminately latch on our weaknesses. They make mountain out of a

molehill.

See how they shamelessly came out to confess at the village square.

They were never forced. They were not under any pressure. Their

conscience that is driving them mad. Peace has taken flight of them.

They are naked. They need peace desperately. What they did in the

dark, their plots against us are coming into the open speedily. Their

wicked souls can never find rest.

Reason: They have sinned against God and humanity. They are in dire

need of a place in our hearts. They are in search of relief. Will they

find one? Never!

Our disparagers must not find rest. That’s our request. Simple and sincere!

