A 32-year-old surety, Ibrahim Olaniyi, who failed to produce a suspect, Abdulsalam Suleiman, in Area H Police Command, Ogudu, Lagos was, on Friday, brought before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

Olaniyi, a businessman whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and perversion of justice.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offences, with one other person still at large, on Dec. 7, 2019 at Ogudu Police Station, Lagos.

Perezi said that the defendant stood as a surety for his friend, Suleiman, who was arrested for obtaining money under false pretences and stealing.

“Suleiman was granted a N500,000 bail and released to the defendant, who promised to produce him anytime his presence was required by the police, till the case is finally disposed.

“The defendant bailed Suleiman who is involved in a case of issuance of dud cheques to Davo Nani Microfinance Bank and he aided him to abscond,” he said.

Perezi said that the defendant should show cause why the N500,000 bond executed by defendant should not be forfeited.

According to him, the offences contravene Section 97(1), 132 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 97 (1) provides seven years imprisonment for perversion of justice, while Section 411 stipulates two years for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs Bukola Mogaji, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

Mogaji, thereafter, adjourned the case till Feb. 25, for mention. (NAN)