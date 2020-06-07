(dpa/NAN)

A shark attacked and killed a 60-year-old man surfing on the east coast of Australia on Sunday, police reported in a statement.

According to the police, the man was surfing at Salt Beach near Kingscliff, 800 kilometres north of Sydney, on Sunday morning when the shark attacked him.

He was given first aid for injuries to his left leg, but he died at the scene.

A helicopter followed a large shark seen cruising the beach after the attack, warning other surfers to stay out of the water.

The beach has been closed while officers investigate.

It is the third fatal shark attack this year in Australian waters, with seven other non-fatal attacks recorded by Sydney’s Taronga Zoo Shark Attack File.