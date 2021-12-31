By Priscilla Ediare, from Ado-Ekiti

Although every marital relationship has its own challenges, the issue of domestic violence, which has destroyed many families and negatively affected the society, is a menace that must be defeated.

As part of the ways to end the menace and restore sanity in marriages and the society, Dr. Oyebanji Olajuyin, an associate professor of Ear, Nose and Throat Surgery (Otorhinolaryngology) at

the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH), Ado-Ekiti, and a medico-linguistic researcher at Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, dissected the issues surrounding domestic violence in a book he newly authored and recently launched,

Domestic Violence is A Monster.

Oyebanji has written seven books on different titles, including Seven Days in Australia, Ododo eye (written in Yoruba language), Igba ewe dun (in Yoruba language), Logical approaches to Clinical Diagnosis of Ear Nose and Throat Surgery (a medical textbook), among others.

The book launch, which took place at the School of Nursing hall, EKSUTH, Ado-Ekiti, had in attendance the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, who was represented by High Chief Kayode Ogunleye (Oloye Asa of Ado-Ekiti) as the Royal Father of the Day; Prof Kunle Ajayi, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Federal Teaching Hospital, (FETHI), Ado-Ekiti, represented by his wife, Dr. Mrs Ajayi, a consultant ophthalmologist, as the Chairman of the event; Prof Patrick Adegun, former CMD, EKSUTH and the current Provost, College of Medicine, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE); Prof. Oluwadiya Kehinde, Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, EKSUTH and Chairman, Governing Council, School of Health Technology, Ijero-Ekiti, among others.

Speaking on why he wrote the book, Oyebanji, said: “I am a marriage counsellor in my church. I deal with existing and broken marriages and for intending couples, too. I have seen a lot of cases of domestic violence. I thought, how can this be allowed to go on in society without somebody talking about it? That was what prompted me to write the book. It is meant to correct the evils of domestic violence in marriages and society.”

Prof. Kunle Ajayi, Chairman of the occasion, who is the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Federal Teaching Hospital FETH, Ido-Ekiti, was represented by his wife, Dr. Mrs Ajayi, who said: “Domestic violence has really eaten deep into the fabrics of our society. I know how many patients we see often who have been beaten or battered on their eyes by their husbands or some by their wives, and, when they present at the hospital, they don’t want to tell you they were beaten; they say something hit them and, by the time you look at the presentation generally, you discover that the presentation does not fit into that scenario that has been painted.”

Prof Patrick Adegun, former CMD, EKSUTH and the current Provost, College of Medicine, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE) commended Dr Olajuyin for writing this book amidst his tight schedule as a surgeon: “He is a person who really believes in high moral standards and feels that this must be inculcated into our homes. No wonder, he has paid attention to what is going on and he is trying to proffer solutions to what he has found out.”

On her part, Dr. Mrs Fadamiro, a Consultant Ophthalmologist, said: “Dr Olajuyin has been a writer and he writes on things that can benefit the average human beings, especially when you are naive, so that you don’t fall victim of all these things.

“Now that he has focused on family life, the family is the basis of the society, that is, the unit of the society. When the family is okay, then the society at large will be okay. When the family is intact, there will be no violence; there will be progress, and, when there is progress, there will be productivity. I congratulate you, and your wife, who has always been the pillar behind you.”

Attendees participated in the launching, and many copies of the book were purchased. The event also featured a fund raising for

victims of gender-based violence, where 16 female victims selected from across the state through the office of Women Affairs were assisted. Two of the victims were supported with brand new sewing machines, while others received cash gifts.

Speaking on behalf of the recipients, Mrs Akinkuade Funmilayo, from Ikere-Ekiti, who received one of the brand new sewing machines, said : ‘We appreciate you (Dr Olajuyin) for supporting us with these cash gifts and sewing machines. We promise to make judicious use of the cash and machines. You have done us well. May God bless you.”