By Steve Agbota

Anaesthesia and Critical Care Consultants (A3C) and Reddington Hospital, Victoria Island have performed a surgery to restore the hearing of a four-year-old who was born deaf.

A3C Consultants Commercial Director, Akintunde Sawyerr, said the team was considering setting up a fund to drive more of such surgeries through its soon-to-be launched foundation.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said A3C contacted Anthony Owa, a UK and US trained Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) surgeon of Nigerian origin, who had previously done cochlear implants and other complex ENT surgical procedures to conduct the surgery in conjunction with A3C.

Owa performed the surgery at Reddington. The child, who was born without hearing, was initially referred to A3C, that organised for the referral to Owa.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Barnabas Vangerwua undertook the audiological assessment to determine the candidacy of the patient for cochlear implant surgery.

Reddington Chief Operating Officer, Emmanuel Matthews, said the procedure took place at the hospital.

“For these types of cases to take place with more regularity, the funding needs to be available or the cost subsidised, as only in this way can more cases be done and the skill set needed transferred effectively to Nigerian clinicians,” he said.