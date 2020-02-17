“So then because thou art lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will spue thee out of my mouth.”

(Revelation 3:16)

The year is gradually unfurling its trove, and it is full of surprises. The Mbakas and other Nostradamuses have twirled their crystal ball and told us what they claimed to have seen or heard God say. Most of these things are so snarled in controversies, lesser mortals like us are wondering why God would speak differently on the same issue to his various ‘instruments.’ In fact, the instruments are at one another’s throat in a war of attrition that has created more confusion than clarity with regard to who really called them, their stomach or God.

Many of us have concluded the traditional marathon prayers that herald the New Year. Many have already given fat offerings and sown hefty seed as we are wont. However, it is worth noting that God only has respect for the offerings of the righteous. It is only the quality of your devotion and commitment that makes you righteous and acceptable in His sight. Your person comes first before your service and offering. If God does not have respect for your person, your offering will not move him. Carrying a battery of paparazzi and pressmen to splash your acts of philanthropy before the public is evidently the wrong route for you seek your own glory and such can neither make you nor your services acceptable before God.

Sometimes, our personal assessment of ourselves deceives us and we prance about with haughty swagger. If it is because you pray well, Elijah prayed more than you. If it is because you sing well, you can’t sing better than angels. If it is because of your tithes and offerings, you cannot give more than Solomon, who offered a thousand cows in one single service. Oftentimes, we get swollen headed because of the way men assess us. Take note that man only sees the outward but God sees the whole picture, and only He knows who you really are.

Don’t try to justify or improve on errors, repent and forsake them. The more you try to improve on errors, the more errors you commit. Judas sold his Master but his intention was to defraud the people. He never believed they would be able to arrest Jesus and so, when his scheming failed, he sought unsuccessfully to refund the money and ended up committing suicide instead of repenting and seeking forgiveness.

A Christian that covers up sin, instead of penitence, commits more sin. You may do it and excite the church but God is not happy. Ananias died in the course of service but he did not have the correct mind. So also did Uzzah die, who attempted to steady the rocking Ark of God. Who are you to help God? Do you think the church of God would collapse without your tithe and offering? Stop deluding yourself or, better still, keep your money and see if God does not create more revenue avenues for the church to thrive.

God does not reject sinners but does not encourage people to commit sin either. Rather, whoever has committed a sin should repent and forsake it. He should come to the Lord to be justified and transformed. God is more interested in you than what you say or bring.

Sadly, the church of today is full of hermaphrodites whose identity is nebulous. They profess to be Christians in words but belong to the world by deeds. They occupy front seats by virtue of their portly offerings. Sometimes, they bear high titles in the church. They are Archbishops, His Holiness and Eminence. They are Superior Evangelists and General Overseers (general over sinners)? They mask their acts so well with earthly humility and pious mien but God knows those that are truly His.

The problem of today’s church is its fusion with the world. Entertainment has taken centre stage. Did you not see them on parade across Sin Street on Friday, endorsing and celebrating debauchery and immorality in honour of some Saint Valentine? And they were on the pulpits and in the pews yesterday singing Hallelujah. Shame! How possible is it to mix oil and kerosene? Obviously, this is different from what Christianity believes and practises.

These showmen, exuding much razzmatazz, jazz people with emotive words, draining the pockets of their befuddled followers, only for the church to take the rap for their evil deeds. It is all so sad how we often fall cheaply to banal and dense attempts by some people whose intent is to impugn the church. I hate it when impostors fleece people, who, ignorantly, or out of desperation, allow themselves to be defrauded, and the church is blamed for creating a culture of laziness among expectant brethren.

We need to understand who a pastor or Christian is. That my name is Christian does not make me one. The church encourages hard work. The person that doesn’t work should not expect to eat. Faith without work is dead. Whoever does not take care of his family is worse than an infidel. These are some provisions of the scriptures. So, I don’t know where the theory that the church encourages laziness comes from.

Prayer is key to the Christian faith. That does not make one lazy or poor. It’s a question of deploying your time appropriately and doing what ought to be done at the proper time. The devil has launched a laughable campaign to pull down the church by foisting nonexistent philosophies in the name of the church. He has sold this lie to enemies of the church, who became his instrument in the spread of utopia and fallacy. The church stands solid on holy ground and can NEVER be shaken by such funny characters and the charlatans who create them. Anybody that is lazy and poor as a consequence has himself to blame for his wrong choice. Tithes, seeds, offerings are part and parcel of the church tradition. If you allow yourself to be manipulated or cheated beyond what God stipulated, it means you are alien to the faith in the first place. People should marry their Bible so that they do not fall prey to fraudsters whose portion is already reserved in hell.

If, because you have sown seed, given offering and tithe, you go home to sleep because God promised you open heavens, better not wake up at all because, if you do, you’ll die of hunger. Giving in the church is truly rewarding, only when you have something doing, as God only promised to prosper the work of your hand. Those led astray willingly allowed their idiocy in looking unto man and not God to swindle them. Let God be the standard, not your GO or man of God, many of whom are actually ‘dog of man.’

Indeed, jesters have taken over the pulpits, dishing out words without rhema. Even witch doctors have morphed into something else. Unfortunately, the world addresses them as Christians and pastors, whereas the Lord does not know them. They give ignorant, deceived world the opportunity to ridicule the church but in vain.

We are looking for God-fearing men and women on the altars and in the pews. We are looking for God-fearing people with divine revelation. When God reveals Himself to you, you will no more have time for gossip or Valentine; no more time for malice; no more time for pilfering church offerings or national treasury. We are looking for Christians with revolutionary instincts to sanitise the church, and be good ambassadors of the faith in public office, who would refuse the join the league of looters. Your outward activities cannot substitute for Christianity, which is imitation of Christ. Let all hermaphrodite Christians undergo corrective surgery TODAY so that God does not spew them out. Let God’s will be done in 2020.