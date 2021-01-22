There has been an ongoing gist about Bukonla Ifedayo Esan AKA Bukkykoga an entrepreneur and a brand influencer who studied Business Amin/HR at Plymouth university, United Kingdom.

Shortly after her flamboyant Range Rover post on social media with the caption “I will block my ear from negativity, I will only invest in my dreams and positivity only”. Fans asked troubling questions.

The rumors were about who Bukonla Ifedayo Esan was, what she does for a living, how she could afford Range Rover at a time as crucial as 2020, and whether or not she is married.

Though Bukkykoga is a stunning woman by standard and in ramification, and not only is she gorgeous and beautiful, in the right ways, she always turned out to be elegant, accentuated, and sensually crafted.

The CEO of @Bkglam1 and @Bkglamevents Bukkykoga said in her recent live video, “I am more of a fashion stylist for wedding dresses and occasion dresses”. But I’m an event planner as well, and I’ve worked with Toyin Abraham and Mc Lively to prepare OVA35 for a Lagos wedding.

Her beauty has contributed to her followers’ questions about her luxurious ride and whether it was her hard work paying off, or a mysterious man in the shadows, but her relationship remains a myth

I will continue to work hard, and for now, live every day like a hustler’ cause the hustle brings the cash. Then I can chill when I become a billionaire, she said.