High blood pressure also known as hypertension is the most common cardiovascular disease among men and women.

Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against your artery walls as it goes through your body. Like air in a tire or water in a hose, blood fills your arteries to a point. Just as too much air pressure can damage a tire, or too much water pushing through a garden hose can damage the hose, high blood pressure can hurt your arteries and lead to life-threatening conditions like heart disease and stroke. You have probably heard to watch the amount of salt you eat, especially if you are concerned about your blood pressure. That’s because it makes your body hold on to water, putting extra stress on your heart and blood vessels.

According to a Lagos-based doctor, Alex Obinwanne, salt, worry, and anger aren’t the only things that can raise your blood pressure. He noted that although temporary spikes aren’t necessarily a problem, numbers that remain high over time can cause serious damage. There are some surprising things that raise your blood pressure. Some of these things include herbal supplements, sleep apnea, loneliness and thyroid problems.

Added sugar

Dr. Obinwanne said that added sugar may be even more important than salt in raising your blood pressure, especially in a processed form like high-fructose corn syrup. People with more added sugars in their diet see a significant rise in both their upper and lower numbers. Just one 24-ounce soft drink causes an average 15-point bump in systolic pressure (the top number, or the pressure during a heartbeat) and 9 in diastolic (the bottom number, or the pressure between beats).

Herbal supplements

Do you take ginkgo, ginseng, or bitter orange? These and other herbal supplements can raise your blood pressure or change how medications work, including drugs to control high blood pressure.

Thyroid problems

When this gland doesn’t make enough thyroid hormone, your heart rate slows, and your arteries get less stretchy. Low hormone levels also might raise your LDL “bad” cholesterol, another thing that can stiffen arteries.

Blood moves through hard vessels faster, pushing on the walls and raising the pressure. Though not as common, too much thyroid hormone can make your heart beat harder and faster, which will also bump up your numbers.

Hormonal birth control

Pills, injections, and other birth control devices use hormones that narrow blood vessels, so it’s possible your blood pressure will go up. It’s more likely to be a problem for women who are older than 35, overweight, or smokers. You may want to keep an eye on your blood pressure, checking every 6-12 months. A lower dose of estrogen may keep your numbers closer to normal.

Lack of Potassium

Your kidneys need a balance of sodium and potassium to keep the right amount of fluid in your blood. So even if you are eating a low-salt diet, you could still have higher blood pressure if you are not also eating enough fruits, veggies, beans, low-fat dairy, or fish. While you may think of bananas as the go-to source, broccoli, spinach, and other leafy greens are better to get potassium if you are watching your weight.

Dehydration

When your body’s cells don’t have enough water, your blood vessels tighten up. This happens because your brain sends a signal to your pituitary gland to release a chemical that shrinks them.

And your kidneys make less urine, to hang on to the fluid you do have, which also triggers tiny blood vessels in your heart and brain to squeeze more.

Sleep Apnea

Dr. Obinwanne revealed that people with sleep apnea have higher odds of getting high blood pressure and other heart problems. He said that when your breathing is repeatedly interrupted while you are sleeping, your nervous system releases chemicals that raise your blood pressure. “In addition, you are getting less oxygen, which could damage blood vessel walls and make it harder for your body to regulate your blood pressure down the road, he added.”

Antidepressants

Medicines that target brain chemicals like dopamine, norepinephrine, and serotonin including venlafaxine (Effexor), tricyclic antidepressants, and fluoxetine can change not only your mood but also your blood pressure.

Loneliness

This isn’t just about the number of friends you have, it is about feeling connected. And being stressed or depressed doesn’t fully explain the effect. It also gets worse with time: Over four years, the upper blood pressure of the loneliest people in a study went up more than 14 points. The researchers think an ongoing fear of rejection and disappointment and feeling more alert about your safety and security may change how your body works.

Pain

Sudden, or acute, pain ramps up your nervous system and raises your blood pressure. You can see this effect when you put one hand in ice water, press on your cheek or fingernail, or get an electric shock to your finger.

NSAIDs

All non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, such as aspirin and ibuprofen, can raise your numbers whether you are healthy or you already have high blood pressure. Though the average rise is only a few points, there’s a wide range, which means it could affect some people much more than others.

Lack of urination

According to a research, systolic pressure went up an average of about 4 points, and diastolic, 3 points, in a study of middle-aged women who hadn’t gone to the bathroom for at least 3 hours. Men and women of different ages saw similar effects. High blood pressure becomes more likely as you age, so you need to get accurate readings. An empty bladder could be one way to help do that.

Your doctor’s office

You might see a difference if you compare readings during an appointment to the numbers you get at home. Named for the traditional garb of medical professionals, the “white coat effect” is the rise in blood pressure up to 10 points higher for systolic (the upper number) and 5 for diastolic (the lower number) that can happen simply because of where you are. The bump is likely due to nerves or anxiety.

Talking

This happens whether you are young or old and no matter where you are. The higher your resting blood pressure is the higher the numbers go when you start speaking. And the effect lasts for a few minutes. It seems the subject and emotional content of what you’re saying matters more than the fact that you are moving your mouth.