From Tony John, Port Harcourt

South-South chiefs and elders have commended the Federal Government for the pipeline surveillance job given to the former militant leader, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known, as Tompolo, and advised aggrieved individuals to retrace their steps.

The South-South leaders’ advice came on the heels of a recent threat by some masked militants to the Federal Government, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, and Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), over the pipeline surveillance contract awarded to Tompolo and others.

Leader of the South-South group, Chief Omubo Harry, in an interview with Saturday Sun, condemned the threat, and advised any individual or group of persons to also wait for their own turn.

Harry stated that it did not matter where the surveillance job would be, and who secured the contract; rather, it was in the right direction that the job was given to a Niger Delta son.

He said: “That is why we are saying that militants or whoever, should not threaten anybody. They should allow Tompolo to do his work. Tompolo is from the Niger Delta, the son of the soil.

“And there is no reason for any militant group to revolt because Tompolo was one of the freedom fighters for Niger Delta emancipation. And by the grace of God, he and Alhaji Asari Dokubo were not granted amnesty as militants. They did not submit or collect anything from the Federal Government.