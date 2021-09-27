The Chief Executive Officer of Susan Chanel Beauty, Susan Esisi ,has asked the federal government to provide cash grants and incentives to start-up businesses in order to engender the growth of the economy.

Esisi, who is the founder of Susan Chanel, while maintaining that government has a role to play in helping start-ups to stay afloat in business, challenged the federal, states and local governments to look at ways to reduce taxes to enable small and medium scale businesses plough back their profits for growth and expansion.

The boss of Susan Chanel, who is a certified beauty therapist, told reporters during an interview session interview in Lagos, said that start-up business firms would grapple to survive if governments don’t provide them with the appropriate policies and legislation to navigate through the treacherous terrains in business.

“There are challenges and setbacks from the government policies and regulations that keep changing daily. It would be easier if they are a bit relaxed to encourage start-ups with good infrastructure and low tax payments,” said Susan Chanel CEO.

On the spread of her beauty brand in Nigeria and elsewhere, the famous amazon running the show at Susan Chanel said, “we have a physical presence in Nigeria and Ghana for products and services. But we also have representatives in the United States, United Kingdom, Spain and South Africa where our signature products can be gotten.

“With the Ikeja store fully taking off in January 2018, we launched the Abuja store at 9 Atakpame Street off Ademola Adetokunbo Wuse 2 and few months later in November 2018, the Lekki store at 12b Fatai Idowu Arobieke Off Admiralty Road opened. And in May, the Accra branch was opened. We operate on Skincare products and spa services for walk in and online clients,” added the Susan Chanel boss

Speaking on her best moment so far as head of Susan Chanel, Susan Esisi has this to say: “Susan Chanel is known for setting trends and being the one stop shop for all female and skin issues as well as a trendsetter for various spa services like the body sculpting (removal of fat and body shaping without any surgical means) as well as the vacuum therapy (butt enlargement without surgical means).”

Susan Chanel founder also implies that the brand is beginning to embrace the concept of having ambassadors on board, saying “We see our ambassadors like family and it’s more than just business. We make sure the ambassadors enjoy the Susan Chanel experience with quality products and spa services as well,” adding that the brand has a way of rewarding her loyal customers.

“We have various discount periods where we celebrate customers, as well as parties during festive periods including my birthday where the customers are invited to wine and dine. We also give out gifts at the end of the year to loyal customers,” the CEO of Susan Chanel explained.

Susan Esisi, an Efik by ethnicity, attended the University of Lagos for a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology. She is happily married Washington Esisi and the union is blessed with two lovely kids, a boy and a girl.

Her Facebook page is Susan Chanel Beauty while her Instagram handles are [email protected], @susanchanelbeautyskin, @susanchanelbeautyofficial

Her Tiktok is Susan Chanel Beauty while her channel on YouTube is Susan Chanel Beauty

