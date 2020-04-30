Rita Okoye

Miss Earth Nigeria, Susan Garland, is set to launch her book, ‘The Earth is Important Too’.

Scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, at Clear Essence Hotel and Spa Ikoyi, the launch will bring together book lovers, environmental experts and enthusiasts.

Speaking on the publication which is her first, Garland, an Irish-Nigerian Supermodel, said that part of BGI’s objective is to create green earth, contribute towards healing the earth and preserving what we have left.

“This book serves a vehicle for achieving these goals. I always wanted to write a book on climate change because I’m very passionate about protecting the environment. Most people in this part of the world think that climate change is a myth. They do not understand that it’s as a result of human activities distorting our ecosystems, thus, bringing harm to us. We ought to try our best to preserve the earth because it is our home and we need to make it conducive for inhabitation,” she said.

Garland, who is ranked among the top 10 in the world, further revealed that following the book launch Beyond Garland Initiative will carry out tree planting projects across the world with the aim of planting one million trees before the end of next year.

Set to grace the book launch are the Executive Director of the Lagos Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), Ibrahim Odumboni, the General Manager of Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK), Mrs Adetoun Popoola; Chairman House Committee on Environment, Desmond Elliot; Executive Director, Recycle Points, Mr Taiwo Adewole; Honourable Commissioner, Ministry of Environment, Mr Tunji Bello; Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Mrs Ronke Odeneye, and a host of others.

The former Miss Earth Nigeria recently embarked on a campaign to stem the spread of the pandemic coronavirus when her Foundation, Beyond Garland Initiative (BGI), embarked on a sensitisation drive on the use of hand sanitisers, especially in public transportation.

The supermodel, who visited several BRT stations, noted that part of the aim of the campaign was to encourage the Nigerian Government to implement and enforce the compulsory use of hand sanitizers in all public transport systems nationwide.

According to Garland, who distributed hand sanitisers to people during the campaign, all hands need to be on deck if we are to defeat coronavirus in Nigeria.