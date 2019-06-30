George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

A suspected armed robber met his Waterloo Saturday night at Umuerim community, Nekede in Owerri West council of Imo State when an irate mob set him ablaze and watched him burnt to ashes.

Our correspondent reliably gathered from residents of the community that the deceased suspect who was said to be about 40 years had at about 10 pm on Saturday allegedly robbed a female student of Federal Polytechnic Nekede of her phone with a locally-made gun.

The lady it was learnt, raised the alarm which attracted members of the vigilance group within the area who reportedly apprehended him while he was trying to escape and disarmed him before angry youths who also arrived at the scene immediately set him ablaze.

An eye witness, Ruth Obike, a resident of the community told our correspondent that criminal activities in the community had been on the increase and the suspect might be one of those terrorising the community.

Also, another resident of the community, Ikenna Obele, said angry youths of the community who had been on the lookout for an appropriate time to end the notorious activities in the community descended on him, adding that the suspect was given the beating of his before being set ablaze.

Meanwhile, reports have it that the suspect and his cohorts had been terrorising people in the area by forcefully collecting their valuables at gun point.