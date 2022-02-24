From Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Gunmen suspected to be armed robbers, yesterday evening, reportedly launched simultaneous coordinated attacks on three commercial banks in Uromi, the headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The gunmen who were alleged to have come in their numbers and several vehicles, reportedly attacked First Bank, UBA, Zenith and Union Banks with dynamites for over one hour.

It was learnt that at the end of the operation, no fewer than seven persons, including two policemen and five civilians were killed by the unmasked gunmen who were said to have succeeded in making away with large sum of money from the three banks.

A resident of the community who would not want his name in print, described the attacks as “too coordinated and in commando style” adding “This is novel in this town.

“The sporadic shots by the armed robbers caused panic in the town. The robbers came prepared. People are just running helter-skelter”, another source said.

Residents were said to be making contract with security agencies to come to the rescue of the banks and the residents.

When contacted, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kontongs Bello, confirmed the attacks, saying, ” that’s true sir” but declined to give further details.

