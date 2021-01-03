From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Unspecified number of suspected armed robbers and kidnappers, have reportedly escaped from detention at the State CID in Benin City, compounding the insecurity in the Edo State capital.

Details of how the incident happened could not b‎e ascertained, but it was gathered that policemen responsible for the breaches have been arrested and may face orderly room trial.

‎Though the State Police Command promised to issue an official statement on the incident early yesterday, the statement was yet to be issued at press time.

Meanwhile, Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area vigilante group and Police-Military Joint Task Force (JTF) , yesterday, foiled a robbery operation in Oka 4, around First Page Hotel in Upper Sokponba area of the local government area, arresting two suspects in the process.

The vigilante and the JTF were said to have swooped on the robbers following a tip-off.

The robbers now cooling their heels at the State CID, reportedly confessed to masterminding of breaking of shops and burning of police stations in Upper Sokponba during the #EndSARS demonstrations last year.