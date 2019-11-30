Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Two members of the vigilante group identified as Chinedu Ohaeri and Chibuzor Nwobodo were yesterday reportedly killed by suspected armed rubbers along Obosi–Nkpor Road in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. Although there were conflicting accounts on the circumstances surrounding their tragic death, a version of the story has it that they were killed by suspected armed rubbers. Another version indicated that the deceased persons were killed by a hit-and-run driver.

Sources said that the guns being used by the vigilante members while on duty were also taken away by their killers. However, efforts made to get clearer information on the circumstances that led to the death of the duo were futile as the state Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, a Superintendent of Police, did not pick several calls to his phone. He did not return same before this report was filed.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the deceased were said to have been deposited at a mortuary for autopsy and preservation.