Paul Osuyi, Asaba
An inspector of police attached to the Delta State Police Command has been found dead inside a patrol van along Ogwashi-Uku axis of the Asaba-Ughelli expressway in Delta State.
The deceased identified as Williams was found in a pool of his own blood with multiple cuts in his body, an indication that he was allegedly stabbed to death while taking a nap by suspected assailants.
Our correspondent reliably gathered on Friday that the incident took place at a check point by Obasanjo Farms at Olloh, a few kilometers from Ogwashi-Uku main town at about 8pm on Thursday.
It was learnt that the assailant took advantage of the cover of night to sneak into the vehicle, and attack the inspector before removing his riffle.
Local sources claimed that the attacker whose target was the riffle might have monitored the team before striking on that fateful night.
But a suspect has been arrested with a knife by the police with the assistance of the Olloh community vigilance group, according to the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa who confirmed the incident on Friday in Asaba.
Inuwa said the suspect was arrested with a knife as detectives and vigilance members combed the bush around the village.
He added that other members of the team and the divisional police officer in the area were helping the command in its investigation to unravel the mystery sorrounding the death.
