Paul Osuyi, Asaba

An inspector attached to the Delta State Police Command has been found dead inside a patrol van along Ogwashi-Uku axis of the Asaba-Ughelli expressway in Delta State. The deceased, identified as Williams was found in the pool of his own blood with multiple cuts on his body, an indication that suspected assailants allegedly stabbed him to death while he was taking a nap.

Our correspondent reliably gathered that the incident took place at a checkpoint by Obasanjo Farms at Olloh, few kilometers from Ogwashi-Uku main town at about 8 pm on Thursday. It was learned that the assailant took advantage of the cover of night to sneak into the vehicle, and attack the inspector before removing his rifle.

Local sources claimed that the attackers whose target was the rifle might have monitored the team before striking on the fateful night. According to the state Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa, who confirmed the incident on Friday in Asaba, the police with the assistance of the Olloh community vigilance group have arrested a suspect with a knife. Inuwa said the suspect was arrested with a knife as detectives and vigilante members combed the bush around the village.

He added that other members of the team and the divisional police officer in the area are helping the command in its investigation to unravel the mystery of the death.