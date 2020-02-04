Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Staffers of Delta Ministry of Works, Asaba, were thrown into mourning following the alleged assassination of one of the directors, J.O. Onochie, by gunmen. At resumption of work yesterday, the ministry staffers were seen in clusters with hisses and sighs emanating from the small groups.

Some of them fought back tears, as they gnash their teeth in pains, murmuring kind words about the deceased who they described as a good man. An official of the ministry, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, lamented the incident, saying that the entire staff received the news of the murder with rude shock.

Onochie was reportedly shot on Sunday at his uncompleted building in Illah community, Oshimili North Local Government Area of the State. His driver who was with him at the time the gunmen stormed the site, was also shot but survived the attack. Daily Sun learnt that the injured driver is now receiving medical attention at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Asaba.

Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, said :”Yes the man was shot dead, but his driver is receiving treatment at the FMC. It is more like an assassination,” she hinted.

She said although no arrest has been made, the command was very determined to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act from their hideout, as investigation has been launched already.